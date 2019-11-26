Penn State Football Falls To No. 10 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State football slid down to No. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

JUST IN: Penn State football fell two spots to No. 10 in this week's @CFBPlayoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/JR8h5SUNOn — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 27, 2019



No. 1 Ohio State, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan, and No. 17 Iowa were the other Big Ten sides to feature in the rankings.

The Nittany Lions fell two spots after losing 28-17 to the top-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter before Penn State scored 17 unanswered points to bring the game back within a possession. Journey Brown found the back of the end zone before a pair of Ohio State fumbles allowed Will Levis, who relieved Sean Clifford after an injury, and Jake Pinegar to score a touchdown and kick a 42-yard field goal, respectively. Chris Olave’s fourth-quarter touchdown grab, however, halted the team’s comeback and sealed the deal in Columbus.

At this time last year, Penn State was the No. 12 team in the country and had an 8-3 record. The Nittany Lions ended the regular season as the No. 12 team in the nation, but they narrowly missed out on a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

In addition to the College Football Playoff’s new rankings, James Franklin’s program checked in at No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 and Coaches’ polls. This is the Nittany Lions’ lowest ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 10 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) will wrap up its regular season with a matchup against Rutgers (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The contest is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m., and it’ll be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Reports: Penn State Football Wide Receiver Justin Shorter Enters NCAA’s Transfer Portal James Franklin confirmed that he discussed the matter with Shorter, but he didn’t provide any information on the matter outside of that.