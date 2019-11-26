PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football Falls To No. 10 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/26/19 7:11 pm

Penn State football slid down to No. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.


No. 1 Ohio State, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan, and No. 17 Iowa were the other Big Ten sides to feature in the rankings.

The Nittany Lions fell two spots after losing 28-17 to the top-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter before Penn State scored 17 unanswered points to bring the game back within a possession. Journey Brown found the back of the end zone before a pair of Ohio State fumbles allowed Will Levis, who relieved Sean Clifford after an injury, and Jake Pinegar to score a touchdown and kick a 42-yard field goal, respectively. Chris Olave’s fourth-quarter touchdown grab, however, halted the team’s comeback and sealed the deal in Columbus.

At this time last year, Penn State was the No. 12 team in the country and had an 8-3 record. The Nittany Lions ended the regular season as the No. 12 team in the nation, but they narrowly missed out on a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

In addition to the College Football Playoff’s new rankings, James Franklin’s program checked in at No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 and Coaches’ polls. This is the Nittany Lions’ lowest ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 10 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) will wrap up its regular season with a matchup against Rutgers (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The contest is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m., and it’ll be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Reports: Penn State Football Wide Receiver Justin Shorter Enters NCAA’s Transfer Portal

James Franklin confirmed that he discussed the matter with Shorter, but he didn’t provide any information on the matter outside of that.

Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll

Third-Quarter Surge Nearly Leads Penn State Football To Miraculous Comeback

Reports: Penn State Football Wide Receiver Justin Shorter Enters NCAA’s Transfer Portal

James Franklin confirmed that he discussed the matter with Shorter, but he didn’t provide any information on the matter outside of that.

James Franklin: Sean Clifford Will Be A ‘Game-Time Decision’ For Rutgers Season Finale

Clifford went down with what seemed to be a right leg injury in last Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend