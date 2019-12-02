Penn State’s Bowl Game Destination Up In The Air Following Regular Season Finale

After a win in the regular season finale against Rutgers, Penn State’s bowl game destination is a huge question mark, according to multiple national outlet’s projections.

While in past weeks the popular choice was an Outback Bowl appearance, there is no clear, popular choice among analysts this week. Analysts are split on where the Nittany Lions will end up. That said, the brigade for Penn State to make the New Year’s Six has as much traction as it’s had since the team lost to Minnesota last month.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Bleacher Report’s Megan Armstrong both have Penn State facing off against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Bonagura had previously had Penn State in the Outback Bowl the last two weeks. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach also has Penn State playing in the Rose Bowl, but against Utah instead.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has Penn State making a trip to the Orange Bowl to take on Virginia. Last week, Palm predicted Penn State would play in the Rose Bowl against Oregon.

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports and Steave Deace of Sports Illustrated both still see Penn State being a participant in the Outback Bowl, with Crawford predicting a clash with Texas A&M and Deace a matchup with Auburn.

After predicting a trip to the TaxSlayer Bowl for three straight weeks, Bill Bender of Sporting News now sees Penn State facing Florida in the Citrus Bowl.

The game that will largely determine the fate of the Nittany Lions is the Big Ten championship, which features Ohio State and Wisconsin. A blowout in favor of Ohio State is what likely needs to happen in order for Penn State to keep its Rose Bowl hopes alive. An Ohio State blowout would almost certainly drop Wisconsin in the rankings, which would open up the door for Penn State to slot into the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

