Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 13 Roundup

Another eventful week of NFL football is in the books, and as always, plenty of Nittany Lions saw action on both sides of the ball.

Allen Robinson, Mike Gesicki, and Miles Sanders all managed to find the endzone for their respective teams. Other players — notably Saquon Barkley — continued to struggle.

Let’s take a look back at some Nittany Lions’ performances during Week 13 of NFL football.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson had a stellar Turkey Day performance, making an impact early with a touchdown on the opening drive. He ended the afternoon with eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 24-20 win over the Detroit Lions on the road.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

In the Dolphins’ upset victory at home against the Eagles, Mike Gesicki was extremely productive. The tight end recorded five receptions for 79 yards and hauled in his second career touchdown. He’s now put up six points for his squad in back-to-back weeks. Needless to say, we could get pretty used to seeing Gesicki in the NFL endzone, doing his signature train-horn touchdown celebration.

Mike Gesicki went up and GOT IT for his second score in the last two weeks pic.twitter.com/QA38k8zhfo — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 1, 2019

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin didn’t put up striking numbers in the Buccaneers’ 28-11 road win over the Jaguars. The wide receiver recorded just four receptions for 50 yards and failed to find the end zone. This performance was in stark contrast with Godwin’s previous game, in which he recorded eight receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

While Saquon Barkley didn’t put up glamorous numbers in a discouraging loss to the Green Bay Packers, the running back showed considerable improvement from Week 12. Barkley recorded 83 rushing yards on 19 carries. The Penn State legend also tacked on three receptions for 32 yards, putting in an overall solid effort in the Giants’ 31-13 loss.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders is the real deal. The rookie recorded 83 rushing yards on 17 carries for the Eagles in Week 13. He also shined in the passing game, hauling in five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, which he made look pretty easy.

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Oruwariye played well in the Lions’ loss to the Bears. The cornerback recorded seven total solo tackles, leading the Detroit defense in this category for Week 13.

Carl Nassib, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carl Nassib made his presence known in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Jaguars. The linebacker recorded three total tackles — two of which were solo — including a sack, tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. Nassib was all over the field this week and played a key role in his team’s dominant defensive performance.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos was excellent in the Packers’ victory over the Giants, recording seven total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. While he wasn’t one of three Packers defenders to record an interception against the Giants’ struggling rookie quarterback, Amos did a lot of the dirty work that served as the foundation for an overall exceptional performance by the Packers’ defense.

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

Sean Lee was stellar in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills. While the Cowboys defense struggled overall, Lee was dominant. He recorded 12 total tackles — including nine solo and one tackle for a loss.

Sam Ficken, New York Jets

Sam Ficken was the only player on the Jets’ roster to put points on the board in New York’s embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ficken converted on both of his field-goal attempts from 42 and 39 yards, respectively. Despite his solid individual effort, the Jets fell short to Bengals, who were 0-11 entering this matchup in Cincinnati.

