Student-Created & Produced Film ‘The Fallen’ To Be Shown At State Theatre

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
12/3/19 4:09 am

A film created and produced entirely by Penn State students, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 at the State Theatre.

Titled “The Fallen,” the film follows five post-apocalyptic survivors through their struggles with distrust, paranoia, and insanity after the arrival of a newcomer conjures back the problems of their pasts.

The film been in production for more than two years and is self-funded by the students working on it. They’ve raised money to cover all modes of production, editing, press, and public relations related work.

The film was written and directed by Grant Donghia and produced by Lilly Adams. The film stars Mary Katherine Cadden, Mason Hartley, Kyra Nicole Barkley, Kelly Chu, Jack Boscoe, and Allison Robinson.

If you would like to support this film, you can buy tickets here. You can also check out the trailer below.

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.

