Penn State Women’s Volleyball Collects Slew Of Big Ten Postseason Honors

Penn State women’s volleyball won’t get its chance to compete for a national title until the NCAA Tournament begins this Friday, but that didn’t stop the Nittany Lions from racking up some Big Ten postseason honors Wednesday afternoon.

Senior libero Kendall White was named the 2019 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year following yet another standout season in the back row. White averaged 4.14 digs per set in 2019 and is 16 digs away from passing Kaleena Walters and becoming Penn State’s all-time digs leader, which could very well come in the Nittany Lions’ next match.

Kendall White of @PennStateVBALL named 2019 #B1GVolleyball Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/EMuSiYFblu — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) December 4, 2019

White was also recognized for the honor in 2018. She’s Penn State’s first-ever two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Additionally, head coach Russ Rose was named 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year by the conference’s coaches. Rose led the Nittany Lions to an impressive 24-5, 17-3 Big Ten record this season. He’s won at least 22 matches in every season of his 41-year tenure.

Russ Rose of @PennStateVBALL named 2019 #B1GVolleyball Coach of the Year as selected by conference coaches. pic.twitter.com/HZjJUGzRqe — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) December 4, 2019

This is now the 16th time Rose has taken home the prestigious coaching honor.

In addition to individual honors, three Nittany Lions — Kaitlyn Hord, Jonni Parker, and White — received first-team All-Big Ten bids. Parker currently leads the team with 353 kills, while Hord has racked up 272 kills and leads the Nittany Lions with a whopping 134 total blocks. All three were unanimous selections.

Sophomore setter Gabby Blossom received second-team All-Big Ten honors. Blossom has dished out 1,159 assists in her first season as a full-time starter and averaged an impressive 11.36 assists per set throughout the regular season.

Last, senior defensive specialist Emily Sciorra was named Penn State’s sportsmanship honoree. One player from each school is annually selected for the honor.

The Nittany Lions will open the NCAA Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6 at Rec Hall when they take on Princeton. If victorious, they’ll play the winner of American and Towson the following night.

