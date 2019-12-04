Seven Penn State Football Offensive Players Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

Seven Penn State football offensive players have received All-Big Ten honors, as voted on by the media and the conference’s coaches.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler earned second team All-Big Ten honors along with tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez.

Shout out to our 7⃣ Nittany Lions receiving All-B1G offensive honors, as selected by #B1GFootball coaches & media!



: https://t.co/WHnqjpDT9y

#WeAre pic.twitter.com/WmMw08uhk1 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 4, 2019

Hamler built off a good 2018 season with an even better season in 2019. He hauled in a team-leading 54 receptions for 858 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. The redshirt sophomore has truly established himself as one of college football’s most explosive and elusive players throughout his career.

Like Hamler, Pat Freiermuth also improved on his 2018 season to help Penn State post a 10-2 record. He has totaled 41 receptions for 468 yards and seven touchdowns. Freiermuth recently announced that he will stay at Penn State for his junior season, and he has a chance to take an even bigger leap forward next year.

After being named an honorable mention last season, Steven Gonzalez earned second team All-Big Ten honors in his final season playing for the Nittany Lions. Gonzalez has been a staple on the offensive line for Penn State throughout his career as a Nittany Lion, and he’s made 42 consecutive starts to back that up.

Penn State’s honorable mentions from the conference include quarterback Sean Clifford, offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet, and running back Journey Brown.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

So You Got Accepted To Penn State: FAQs For Admitted Students So, you’re a high school senior, you just got accepted to Penn State, and you’ve got some questions about why you should go to the best school in the world? We can help.