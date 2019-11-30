PSU news by
Pat Freiermuth Returning For Junior Season

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
11/30/19 8:11 pm

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth announced that he would return for his junior season on Twitter shortly after Penn State’s 27-6 win over Rutgers Saturday.

“The brotherhood and family atmosphere in this program is something I am not ready to leave,” he said in a letter to Nittany Nation. “The culture Coach Franklin and his staff have created here is very special, and I love being a part of it. It’s also important to me to achieve my goal of getting my degree from one of most prestigious universities in the country.”

This comes after recent speculation that Freiermuth would declare for the NFL Draft and turn pro after this season. Even though he’s a true sophomore, the tight end is eligible because he did a year of prep school after graduating high school and before enrolling at Penn State.

When he was asked about entering the draft last week, Freiermuth said he hadn’t even thought or talked about it with his family and coaches yet.

In two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Freiermuth has 67 receptions for 836 yards and 15 touchdowns. To this point, he has never missed a game.

Although Freiermuth has played very well this season, he was not a finalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in the country. Just last week, while peopled wondered about his draft status, Freiermuth hinted at a return and said that he planned to win the award at Penn State.

“Obviously it’s not going to be this year, it’s going to be next year or the year after that,” he said.

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.

