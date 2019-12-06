Student Fee Board Hears Allocation Request Presentations From PRCC, Gender Equity Center

The University Park Student Fee Board heard allocation request presentations from the Paul Robeson Cultural Center (PRCC) and Gender Equity Center Friday morning. The two organizations requested a 21% funding increase and level funding for the 2020-21 cycle, respectively.

Fallan Frank, program coordinator for the PRCC, kicked Friday’s meeting off with a presentation on her organization’s programming and budget breakdown.

The PRCC focuses on serving students through racial identity development, leadership development, social justice, cultural enrichment, and inclusion.

Frank presented a request for a $40,000 increase in funding to match the 21% increase in students from underrepresented communities in Penn State. The request totaled $218,000.

Frank’s presentation indicated that a large portion of the funding would be directed toward bringing more small and large-scale speaker and panel events to University Park. She said that several of this year’s speaking events, most notably the center’s “Now They Hear Us” event which featured Exonerated Five members Raymond Santana and Yusef Salaam, had been extremely successful.

The allocation will also be used to expand the center’s internal events and initiatives, which include the PRCC Birthday Bash, Blue & White Pep Rally, the center’s Leadership Development Summit, and its Social Justice Retreat. Frank also said that she hoped to draw more students to the PRCC and its programs.

“I want people to realize that anyone can walk into [the PRCC] and they can learn something,” she said.

Programming Coordinator Jennifer Pencek then outlined the Gender Equity Center’s request for level funding of $58,000.

The Gender Equity Center is one of Penn State’s two confidential offices, and offers free counseling on matters related to sexual assault, relationship violence, and stalking, among other issues. In addition to bringing speakers to campus, the center also organizes events such as Light the Night.

Pencek said the funding would be put toward speaker honorariums, marketing materials, and educational displays.

“I try to always find people who are very interactive, who students can relate to,” she said of the speakers she brings to campus.

The center will host Anna Nasset, a survivor of stalking and sexual assault and the founder of Stand Up Resources, for a presentation in January.

