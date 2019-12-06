PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Three-Star Safety Elijah Gaines Decommits From Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
12/6/19 3:00 pm

Three-star safety recruit Elijah Gaines has decommitted from Penn State football, as he announced on his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

The 6’2″ safety from Virginia verbally committed to Penn State this past September, but cited “unfortunate circumstances” as the reason for his decommitment.

According to his profile on 247sports.com, Gaines is the 16th-best player coming out of Virginia and the 45th-best safety recruit in the country. His sports composite grade is 0.8702.

Gaines currently has offers from several other Big Ten teams — such as Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Rutgers. He also has offers from Notre Dame, Duke, and Boston College, among others.

This leaves Penn State with two safety commits and a total of 27 hard commits in the 2020 recruiting class. Four-star recruit Enzo Jennings and three-star Ji’Ayir Brown are the two safeties currently committed to James Franklin’s program.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabe

Seven Penn State Football Offensive Players Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

Wide receiver KJ Hamler earned second team All-Big Ten honors along with tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez.

An Early Look At Yetur Gross-Matos’ NFL Draft Stock

Thirteen Penn State Football Defenders, Special Teamers Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

10 Questions With The Nittany Lion Zach Sowa

The man behind the mask and scarf looks back on his record three football seasons as the Symbol of Our Best.

The Best Of Penn State’s Dating Facebook Page

The Penn State Dating Facebook page has attracted all kinds of singles posting about love in their own unique ways.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend