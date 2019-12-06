Three-Star Safety Elijah Gaines Decommits From Penn State
Three-star safety recruit Elijah Gaines has decommitted from Penn State football, as he announced on his Twitter account Friday afternoon.
The 6’2″ safety from Virginia verbally committed to Penn State this past September, but cited “unfortunate circumstances” as the reason for his decommitment.
According to his profile on 247sports.com, Gaines is the 16th-best player coming out of Virginia and the 45th-best safety recruit in the country. His sports composite grade is 0.8702.
Gaines currently has offers from several other Big Ten teams — such as Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Rutgers. He also has offers from Notre Dame, Duke, and Boston College, among others.
This leaves Penn State with two safety commits and a total of 27 hard commits in the 2020 recruiting class. Four-star recruit Enzo Jennings and three-star Ji’Ayir Brown are the two safeties currently committed to James Franklin’s program.
