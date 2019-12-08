Penn Staters Weigh In On Cotton Bowl Berth, Rose Bowl Snub
No. 10 Penn State football’s December 28 trip to Dallas for a showdown against No. 17 Memphis was confirmed Sunday, ending a back-and-forth bowl projection saga that jumped from Rose, to Orange, to Outback, to, finally, Cotton.
Penn Staters were far from satisfied with a trip to Dallas when the selection was confirmed, however, calling Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl selection a Penn State snub and expecting the worst in Texas.
Others lamented what Penn State’s bowl selection could have been had it pulled off a win on the road over Minnessota last month.
Optimistic fans tried to turn the tide of negativity, though, reminding other commenters that Penn State will still play in a New Year’s Six bowl.
December 8, 2019
We should be going to Pasadena, but going to the Cotton Bowl is very nice as well and I’m looking forward to going. Let’s to out there and finish what we started! #WeAre— Brad Minoski (@IamBradMinoski) December 8, 2019
