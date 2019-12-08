PSU news by
Penn Staters Weigh In On Cotton Bowl Berth, Rose Bowl Snub

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
12/8/19 3:41 pm

No. 10 Penn State football’s December 28 trip to Dallas for a showdown against No. 17 Memphis was confirmed Sunday, ending a back-and-forth bowl projection saga that jumped from Rose, to Orange, to Outback, to, finally, Cotton.

Penn Staters were far from satisfied with a trip to Dallas when the selection was confirmed, however, calling Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl selection a Penn State snub and expecting the worst in Texas.

Others lamented what Penn State’s bowl selection could have been had it pulled off a win on the road over Minnessota last month.

Optimistic fans tried to turn the tide of negativity, though, reminding other commenters that Penn State will still play in a New Year’s Six bowl.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

