Penn Staters Weigh In On Cotton Bowl Berth, Rose Bowl Snub

No. 10 Penn State football’s December 28 trip to Dallas for a showdown against No. 17 Memphis was confirmed Sunday, ending a back-and-forth bowl projection saga that jumped from Rose, to Orange, to Outback, to, finally, Cotton.

JUST IN: No. 10 Penn State football will play No. 17 Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic. pic.twitter.com/npB2CW5to2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 8, 2019

Penn Staters were far from satisfied with a trip to Dallas when the selection was confirmed, however, calling Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl selection a Penn State snub and expecting the worst in Texas.

COTTON BOWL SHIT TALK COMMENCE pic.twitter.com/Iu7dmT74vG — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 8, 2019

Cotton Bowl? No thanks. I’ll save my money. — Steve Damadeo (@sdamadeo) December 8, 2019

If only PSU would have lost to Illinois, they would be in the Rose Bowl — Troy Merigliano (@TroyMerig) December 8, 2019

Who doesn’t love Dallas 4 days before New Years? Rather be in the Outback Bowl. It’s like we’re punished for beating Michigan — Dan Greenstein (@dg12x) December 8, 2019

Others lamented what Penn State’s bowl selection could have been had it pulled off a win on the road over Minnessota last month.

What a bummer. Wisconsin's 1st Half against Ohio State likely knocked Penn State out of the Rose Bowl.



Such a lose-lose game for Penn State. No one cares if you win, dumped on if you lose. Going to be playing a fired up Memphis team, too. https://t.co/2YsxVW9gsk — JEFF manDLOWErian (@JeffDLowe) December 8, 2019

Optimistic fans tried to turn the tide of negativity, though, reminding other commenters that Penn State will still play in a New Year’s Six bowl.

We should be going to Pasadena, but going to the Cotton Bowl is very nice as well and I’m looking forward to going. Let’s to out there and finish what we started! #WeAre — Brad Minoski (@IamBradMinoski) December 8, 2019

There’s going to be lots of negativity over this one, but I’ll take it. NY6, 1948 team, etc. https://t.co/wQOWYmbBUv — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) December 8, 2019

