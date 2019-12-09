PSU news by
Journey (Brown) Together: Revamping THON’s Newest Logo

By Alysa Rubin
12/9/19 4:00 am

THON 2020 unveiled its “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon. The graphic, which has a vibrant pink and orange color scheme, depicts two astronauts standing on Saturn’s rings.

While the logo is certainly fresh, we felt it was missing something: Journey Brown. Now, how do you make the THON 2020 theme “Journey Together” and not include Journey Brown in the logo?

On our “Journey Together,” let’s also juke out the defense and break some ankles in classic Penn State football fashion.To put some respect on Brown’s name, we came up with a few alternative logos that include the star running back.

About the Author

Alysa Rubin

Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

