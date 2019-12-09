Journey (Brown) Together: Revamping THON’s Newest Logo
THON 2020 unveiled its “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon. The graphic, which has a vibrant pink and orange color scheme, depicts two astronauts standing on Saturn’s rings.
While the logo is certainly fresh, we felt it was missing something: Journey Brown. Now, how do you make the THON 2020 theme “Journey Together” and not include Journey Brown in the logo?
On our “Journey Together,” let’s also juke out the defense and break some ankles in classic Penn State football fashion.To put some respect on Brown’s name, we came up with a few alternative logos that include the star running back.
