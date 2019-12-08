THON Unveils 2020 ‘Journey Together’ Logo

THON revealed its 2020 “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon in the White Building in front of families, directors, and captains at this year’s Family Carnival.

The logo for THON 2020 is… pic.twitter.com/WYvdNnqO1k — Penn State THON (@THON) December 8, 2019

This year’s logo is orange and pink and features two astronauts standing on Saturn’s rings.

Each year, graphic design majors design multiple logos based on the theme and one student’s logo is ultimately chosen for all of THON’s yearly branding and apparel. This year’s logo was designed by Andrea Hinkle.

“With this year’s theme, ‘Journey Together,’ the one phrase that really stuck with me while designing the logo for THON 2020 was ‘together we can redefine the impossible,'” Hinkle said in a release. “It’s moving to hear families and volunteers speak about their journeys with THON, reflecting on both victories and challenges that give them motivation to adventure further. Ultimately, I am inspired by all of THON’s volunteers, and the accomplishments that will be celebrated as we stand together at THON Weekend 2020.”

Now that the FT5K, 100 Days ’til THON, and Family Carnival have all passed, the sights are set on THON Weekend. We dance in 75!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]com. All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State Football To Play In 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic The Nittany Lions will take on No. 17 Memphis in this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.