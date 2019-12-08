THON Unveils 2020 ‘Journey Together’ Logo
THON revealed its 2020 “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon in the White Building in front of families, directors, and captains at this year’s Family Carnival.
This year’s logo is orange and pink and features two astronauts standing on Saturn’s rings.
Each year, graphic design majors design multiple logos based on the theme and one student’s logo is ultimately chosen for all of THON’s yearly branding and apparel. This year’s logo was designed by Andrea Hinkle.
“With this year’s theme, ‘Journey Together,’ the one phrase that really stuck with me while designing the logo for THON 2020 was ‘together we can redefine the impossible,'” Hinkle said in a release. “It’s moving to hear families and volunteers speak about their journeys with THON, reflecting on both victories and challenges that give them motivation to adventure further. Ultimately, I am inspired by all of THON’s volunteers, and the accomplishments that will be celebrated as we stand together at THON Weekend 2020.”
Now that the FT5K, 100 Days ’til THON, and Family Carnival have all passed, the sights are set on THON Weekend. We dance in 75!
