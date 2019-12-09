Penn Staters React To Ricky Rahne’s Departure For Old Dominion
Penn State football offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named the head coach of Old Dominion Monday night. Rahne has been with Penn State since 2014, and was officially named the offensive coordinator before the 2018 season, where he has had mixed results ever since.
Many Penn Staters took to social media to express their feelings on Rahne’s departure from Happy Valley, and let’s just say they weren’t too kind to the coach.
A lot of Penn Staters feel like Stephen A today.
Come on man, this one is just mean.
Too far Sam, too far.
Yes, Old Dominion can imagine.
Hey look, some nice reactions! Rahne received a ton of praise from his former tight end Mike Gesicki, current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, and of course, head coach James Franklin.
