PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn Staters React To Ricky Rahne’s Departure For Old Dominion

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
12/9/19 6:40 pm

Penn State football offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named the head coach of Old Dominion Monday night. Rahne has been with Penn State since 2014, and was officially named the offensive coordinator before the 2018 season, where he has had mixed results ever since.

Many Penn Staters took to social media to express their feelings on Rahne’s departure from Happy Valley, and let’s just say they weren’t too kind to the coach.

A lot of Penn Staters feel like Stephen A today.

Come on man, this one is just mean.

Too far Sam, too far.

Yes, Old Dominion can imagine.

Hey look, some nice reactions! Rahne received a ton of praise from his former tight end Mike Gesicki, current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, and of course, head coach James Franklin.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabe

Penn State Hoops Overmatched By Ohio State, Falls 106-74 In Big Ten Opener

Penn State men’s basketball got a reality check Saturday afternoon, as the Nittany Lions were embarrassed by Ohio State 106-74.

Three-Star Safety Elijah Gaines Decommits From Penn State

Seven Penn State Football Offensive Players Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

Journey (Brown) Together: Revamping THON’s Newest Logo

THON 2020 unveiled its “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon, but we’ve added a extra detail to the graphic.

Ricky Rahne Named Old Dominion Football’s Head Coach

FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett first reported that Rahne will take over Old Dominion’s football program after spending two seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend