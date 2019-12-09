Penn Staters React To Ricky Rahne’s Departure For Old Dominion

Penn State football offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named the head coach of Old Dominion Monday night. Rahne has been with Penn State since 2014, and was officially named the offensive coordinator before the 2018 season, where he has had mixed results ever since.

Many Penn Staters took to social media to express their feelings on Rahne’s departure from Happy Valley, and let’s just say they weren’t too kind to the coach.

My immediate reaction to hearing Ricky Rahne will be leaving to take a head coaching job somewhere else pic.twitter.com/5qBuhDq1Ap — Max Millan (@ChrisBarnhart52) December 9, 2019

Penn State losing Ricky Rahne without having to fire him???? pic.twitter.com/dqkTSfmq9m — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 9, 2019

A lot of Penn Staters feel like Stephen A today.

Good riddance Ricky Rahne ya loser — Tom Wendell (@tomwendell) December 9, 2019

Come on man, this one is just mean.

In honor of Ricky Rahne leaving here’s a throwback to not one of Ricky’s finest moments pic.twitter.com/yZRpcPtacQ — Sam Bubb (@SamBubb) December 9, 2019

Too far Sam, too far.

Imagine wanting Ricky Rahne to be your head coach — Adam Swintosky (@swins07) December 9, 2019

Yes, Old Dominion can imagine.

Nittany nation sending Ricky Rahne off to Old Dominion like pic.twitter.com/5wmmIp2Cb7 — Erika (@imlere) December 9, 2019

It’s been a FUN 4 days for @PennStateFball:



•Franklin gets a 6 yr extension

•PSU hosts THREE 5 recruits and ELEVEN 4 recruits

• 3rd NY6 Bowl Bid in the last 4 seasons

•4 TE Theo Johnson commits to PSU

•OC Ricky Rahne leaving PSU for Old Dominion — Nittany Nation (@BasicBlues) December 9, 2019

Old Dominion just got the smartest, most determined, cool, calm and collective coach in the entire country. So happy for him, wouldn’t be where I am today without @RickyRahne and now I am officially a Monarch fan. Get ready to WIN NOW! https://t.co/Q0MMQQ9LDp — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) December 9, 2019

I want to thank @RickyRahne for everything he has done for me these past few years. Not only is he a great coach, but has been a great mentor to myself and my teammates. I will miss ya coach! @ODUFootball is getting a great one! Much love #WeAre pic.twitter.com/1mHvsolGdH — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) December 9, 2019

Hey look, some nice reactions! Rahne received a ton of praise from his former tight end Mike Gesicki, current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, and of course, head coach James Franklin.

