Arboretum To Host Annual Winter Celebration On December 13

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
12/10/19 4:09 am

The Penn State Arboretum is hosting its annual winter celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13.

The event will feature plenty of festive decor as well as music from two local a cappella groups, the Pennharmonics from Penn State and the State High Chamber Singers. Performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. Chairs will be available to watch the performances, but visitors are also welcome to bring their own.

Admission to the celebration is free, and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

If you miss the holiday displays this weekend, they will be up until mid-January for viewing.

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

