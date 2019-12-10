Arboretum To Host Annual Winter Celebration On December 13

The Penn State Arboretum is hosting its annual winter celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13.

The event will feature plenty of festive decor as well as music from two local a cappella groups, the Pennharmonics from Penn State and the State High Chamber Singers. Performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. Chairs will be available to watch the performances, but visitors are also welcome to bring their own.

Admission to the celebration is free, and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

If you miss the holiday displays this weekend, they will be up until mid-January for viewing.

