PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Libraries, Additional Buildings Offer Extended Hours, Host Destress Fest

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Andrew Woodman
12/10/19 4:20 am

In preparation for finals week, several buildings on campus are operating on extended hour schedules.

Extended hours at most library locations university-wide are in effect through Friday, December 19, with Pattee Library and Paterno Library remaining open 24 hours a day on all floors.

Five classroom buildings on campus will open for extended hours beginning Thursday, December 12, through Friday, December 20. Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas, and Willard buildings will be open 24 hours a day. This works as a great study place for students to study as individuals or groups without having to reserve a room ahead of time.

In concurrence with extended building hours, all five libraries will host Destress Fest, which will offer stress-reducing games and activities to help students relax.

Free coffee and snacks in addition to games, activities, and art therapy will be available in the Mann Assembly Room between 3 and 8 p.m. December 15-17.

CATA will have extended bus schedules from Sunday, December 8 to Saturday, December 21 with the Blue Loop running until 2:21 a.m., and the White Loop ending at 2:15 a.m.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andrew Woodman

Andrew Woodman or "Andy" as his friends don't call him is a senior majoring in Political Science and Business hailing from the enchanting land of DELCO. When he isn't reporting on stimulating UPUA meetings Andrew can be found at Canyon Wings the best wing place in State College. Forward all correspondence to his myspace account @woodrowwW97

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andrew

Penn State Mechanical Engineering Awarded $3.3 Million Grant To Research Turbines

The federal government’s latest investment in Penn State research is yet another sign of the school’s prominence in the field of mechanical engineering.

Penn State Recognized For Faculty Promotion Reforms

UPUA Votes To Denounce ‘The Censored’ Event And Its Speakers

10 Questions With Bryce Jordan (Not That One)

Bryce Jordan Stevenson is a Penn State junior whose name may or may not sound a bit familiar to you.

A One-Stop Shop For Finals Week Relaxation, Quiet, & Stress Relief

Looking for a relaxing, quiet place to destress during finals week? Check out the Relaxation Room.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend