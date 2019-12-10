Penn State Libraries, Additional Buildings Offer Extended Hours, Host Destress Fest

In preparation for finals week, several buildings on campus are operating on extended hour schedules.

Extended hours at most library locations university-wide are in effect through Friday, December 19, with Pattee Library and Paterno Library remaining open 24 hours a day on all floors.

Five classroom buildings on campus will open for extended hours beginning Thursday, December 12, through Friday, December 20. Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas, and Willard buildings will be open 24 hours a day. This works as a great study place for students to study as individuals or groups without having to reserve a room ahead of time.

In concurrence with extended building hours, all five libraries will host Destress Fest, which will offer stress-reducing games and activities to help students relax.

Free coffee and snacks in addition to games, activities, and art therapy will be available in the Mann Assembly Room between 3 and 8 p.m. December 15-17.

@psulibs is offering stress-reducing activities for the end of the semester. Free coffee and snacks, games and art therapy will be available in 103 Paterno Library. For other locations, visit: https://t.co/tHOrZ2Rqx5@EMSLibraryPSU @penn_state pic.twitter.com/PErucYhogP — Penn State Libraries (@psulibs) December 9, 2019

CATA will have extended bus schedules from Sunday, December 8 to Saturday, December 21 with the Blue Loop running until 2:21 a.m., and the White Loop ending at 2:15 a.m.

