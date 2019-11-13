PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Mechanical Engineering Awarded $3.3 Million Grant To Research Turbines

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Andrew Woodman
11/13/19 4:10 am

Penn State’s Department of Mechanical Engineering will receive $3.3 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to research and develop near-zero-emission advanced turbine technologies. The grant will fund three projects, all focused on advancing the performance and productivity of combustion turbines and turbine-based power cycles of fossil-fueled engines.

Funded by the University Turbine Systems Research program, the aim of the Energy Department projects is to develop ways to mitigate the environmental effects of fossil-fueled turbine engines. Of the seven projects nationwide selected to develop near-zero emissions technology, three are associated with Penn State.

Penn State has been a significant historic contributor to the research and development of gas turbine engines. This most recent grant presents an opportunity to build on the university’s solid reputation and accumulate new knowledge in the field.

Professors Stephen Lynch, Karen Thole, and Jacqueline O’Connor among others will individually spearhead each of the projects with the funding divided between them evenly.

Stephen Lynch, Shuman Family Early Career Professor and associate professor of mechanical engineering, will lead the project developing new insights into how additive manufacturing can enable transformative levels of performance for ceramic matrix composite turbine vanes.

Karen Thole — distinguished professor, mechanical engineering department head and director of the Steady Thermal Aero Research Turbine lab — will work with researchers at the University of Texas Austin to use additive manufacturing technology for improved cooling effectiveness in turbine components.

The third DOE-funded project will research the efficiency of new fuel injection hardware and will be led by Jacqueline O’Connor (associate professor of mechanical engineering), Guha Manogharan (assistant professor of mechanical engineering and industrial and manufacturing engineering), and Yuan Xuan (assistant professor of mechanical engineering).

The federal government’s latest investment in Penn State research is yet another sign of the school’s prominence in the field of mechanical engineering and innovation as a public research university.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andrew Woodman

Andrew Woodman or "Andy" as his friends don't call him is a senior majoring in Political Science and Business hailing from the enchanting land of DELCO. When he isn't reporting on stimulating UPUA meetings Andrew can be found at Canyon Wings the best wing place in State College. Forward all correspondence to his myspace account @woodrowwW97

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andrew

Penn State Recognized For Faculty Promotion Reforms

In a recent article published by The Chronicle of Higher Education, Penn State was highlighted for its recent restructuring of the rewards and classification system for non-tenure, full-fixed tenure teaching faculty. The article mentions the university in September won the Delphi Award when it was recognized by the Pullias Center for Higher Education at the […]

UPUA Votes To Denounce ‘The Censored’ Event And Its Speakers

Chi Phi Fraternity House Vandalized Over Weekend

Lamont Wade’s Rap Projects Are Perfect For Your Next Tailgate

“Huncho Goteo” is the perfect rapper to throw on at the tailgate fields before supporting the Nittany Lions on Saturdays.

Get To Know Penn State’s Winter Sports Student Sections

From the Roar Zone to Legion of Blue, get to know the student sections that root on Penn State’s winter sports teams.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend