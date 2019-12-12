Annual Santa Crawl To Fill State College Bars December 14

As the semester draws to a close and finals are covering schedules like snow on the sidewalks of State College, there’s little time to do anything other than pack and study.

For those who have finished their finals are too tired to care anymore, and are at least 21 years old, however, there’s an alternative way to spend the weekend.

State College’s annual Santa Crawl bar tour will fill the Borough’s streets with shades of red and white for the 15th time Saturday, December 14.

The Santa Crawl is a fundraiser for the Pat Boland Memorial Internship Fund, which provides grants to Bellisario College of Communications students interning at Pennsylvania outlets. Participants don Santa Claus-themed garb and bar hop throughout the night. This is the 15th year the event’s being held, and it’s raised $60,00 to date.

Crawlers can purchase a $20 wristband before the event that waives the cover charge at each participating bar. All of the funds raised by the event go toward the Boland Memorial Fund, which has been providing grants for the past six years.

The following bars will participate in the crawl:

Sharkies

Re//Bar

Lion’s Den

Primanti Bros

Brewery

Adam’s Apple at the Tavern

Shandygaff

Mad Mex

Doggie’s Pub

Jax

Phyrst

Local Whiskey

Champs Downtown

Pickle’s

McLanahan’s

Zeno’s

Allen Street Grill

Basement Nightspot

BRGR

Cafe 210

Federal Taphouse

Chrome

Participants can purchase their wristbands in advance at Pman, The Tavern, The Brewery, Doggie’s, Hotel State College, Cafe, Federal Taphouse, and Chrome. You can start the night off by attending a launch party at Pman, Cafe, Federal Taphouse, and Doggie’s.

This isn’t the event to cautiously wade into, especially when it comes to matching the Santa look.

“Don’t be that guy that just shows up in a hat, jump in with both feet and embrace the event,” the crawl’s website reads.

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

