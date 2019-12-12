[Photo Story] Frat Houses Decorate For The Holidays
It’s the holiday season, and Penn State’s Greek community has gone all-out to make State College seem as festive as possible.
A number of of fraternity houses have summoned the holiday spirit with impressive light displays.
Tau Kappa Epsilon used projected snowflakes and vibrant, ice-blue lights to outline their house.
Alpha Tau Omega’s wreaths give its house some traditional and bright holiday flair.
Acacia seems to be playing off Disney+ hype with its “Frozen”-inspired Olaf display.
Phi Sigma Kappa used colorful lights, wreaths, and candy canes for a low-key but classy display.
Alpha Gamma Rho added some flair to its already elegant columns.
Sigma Pi made its mark on its stone exterior by outlining its letters with sharp white lights.
The lights strung around Sigma Tau Gamma’s porch made a holiday rainbow of sorts.
Phi Kappa Tau’s use of red lights give its brick walls an ominous, but still season, glow.
Donald Trump Continues Penn State Shoutout Tradition With ‘Nittley, Nittany Lions’ Mention At Hershey Rally
