[Photo Story] Frat Houses Decorate For The Holidays

It’s the holiday season, and Penn State’s Greek community has gone all-out to make State College seem as festive as possible.

A number of of fraternity houses have summoned the holiday spirit with impressive light displays.

Tau Kappa Epsilon used projected snowflakes and vibrant, ice-blue lights to outline their house.

Alpha Tau Omega’s wreaths give its house some traditional and bright holiday flair.

Acacia seems to be playing off Disney+ hype with its “Frozen”-inspired Olaf display.

Phi Sigma Kappa used colorful lights, wreaths, and candy canes for a low-key but classy display.

Alpha Gamma Rho added some flair to its already elegant columns.

Sigma Pi made its mark on its stone exterior by outlining its letters with sharp white lights.

The lights strung around Sigma Tau Gamma’s porch made a holiday rainbow of sorts.

Phi Kappa Tau’s use of red lights give its brick walls an ominous, but still season, glow.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Alysa Rubin Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.