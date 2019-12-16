Penn State Optimistic That Tomorrow Will Be ‘Business As Usual’ Despite Incoming Snowstorm

Penn State released a statement on Twitter saying it’s “optimistic that tomorrow will be ‘business as usual'” in spite of the snowstorm that’s slated to bring snow and ice to Centre County on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

It, of course, is finals week in Happy Valley, so the university is urging students to keep an eye on their Penn State emails for information about potential schedule changes caused by the weather.

“Despite the coming snow, we are optimistic that tomorrow will be ‘business as usual,'” Penn State said on Twitter. “If there is a delay in the University opening, you will be notified via PSUAlert. In the event of a delay, watch your Penn State email for info about finals.”

If you aren’t signed up to receive PSUAlerts via text message, you can do so here. You can also follow PSUAlerts’ official Twitter account and turn on mobile notifications in order to receive the university’s updates.

According to AccuWeather, State College will most likely get one to two inches of snow from Monday night until Tuesday afternoon. There’s a 27% chance of snowfall accumulations reaching the two-to-four inch range and a 22% chance that the region gets less than an inch of snow. AccuWeather also says there’s a seven percent chance that snowfall accumulations top four inches.

In addition to the upcoming snow, sleet and freezing rain are in tomorrow’s forecast. The southern part of Centre County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory, which is in effect until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service forecasts “ice accumulations around two-tenths of an inch” along with its projected snowfall totals.

Penn State most recently canceled classes on February 20, 2019 — one of seven class cancellations throughout the 2018-19 academic year. The university didn’t have a snow day throughout the fall 2019 semester.

Class cancellations due to wintry weather used to be quite rare in Happy Valley, but the infamous “icepocalypse” that hit State College in January 2017 prompted Penn State to re-think its decision-making process on the matter.

