Penn State Cancels Classes Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
Snow day, baby!
Penn State announced its decision to cancel classes on Wednesday, February 20 due to wintry conditions.
Happy Valley will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as 3-6 inches of snow are expected before the precipitation changes over to freezing rain on Wednesday afternoon.
It may be hard to believe, but this is the astonishing seventh cancellation of at least some classes in the past three months. A storm before Thanksgiving Break wiped out a day-and-a-half of classes before a bizarre early dismissal on January 24. The polar vortex that brought sub-zero temperatures canceled late classes on January 29 and all classes on January 30, and the most recent snow day came on February 12.
Snow days used to be few and far between at Penn State, but the icepocalypse of January 2017 prompted the university to re-think its decision-making process regarding cancelling classes due to wintry weather.
