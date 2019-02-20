Penn State Cancels Classes Wednesday Due To Winter Storm

Snow day, baby!

Penn State announced its decision to cancel classes on Wednesday, February 20 due to wintry conditions.

UPark classes and activities canceled until 5 am Feb. 21. Only employees identified as performing essential services should report. More: https://t.co/TwcQxhElmN — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) February 20, 2019

Happy Valley will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as 3-6 inches of snow are expected before the precipitation changes over to freezing rain on Wednesday afternoon.

It may be hard to believe, but this is the astonishing seventh cancellation of at least some classes in the past three months. A storm before Thanksgiving Break wiped out a day-and-a-half of classes before a bizarre early dismissal on January 24. The polar vortex that brought sub-zero temperatures canceled late classes on January 29 and all classes on January 30, and the most recent snow day came on February 12.

Snow days used to be few and far between at Penn State, but the icepocalypse of January 2017 prompted the university to re-think its decision-making process regarding cancelling classes due to wintry weather.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.