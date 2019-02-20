PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Cancels Classes Wednesday Due To Winter Storm

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/20/19 6:17 am

Snow day, baby!

Penn State announced its decision to cancel classes on Wednesday, February 20 due to wintry conditions.

Happy Valley will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as 3-6 inches of snow are expected before the precipitation changes over to freezing rain on Wednesday afternoon.

It may be hard to believe, but this is the astonishing seventh cancellation of at least some classes in the past three months. A storm before Thanksgiving Break wiped out a day-and-a-half of classes before a bizarre early dismissal on January 24. The polar vortex that brought sub-zero temperatures canceled late classes on January 29 and all classes on January 30, and the most recent snow day came on February 12.

Snow days used to be few and far between at Penn State, but the icepocalypse of January 2017 prompted the university to re-think its decision-making process regarding cancelling classes due to wintry weather.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Three-Star Quarterback Micah Bowens II Commits To Penn State

Bowens II is the fifth member of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class, and he committed to the Nittany Lions over Nebraska, Arizona, and BYU, among others.

Bryce Jordan Center Never Reached Full Capacity During THON 2019

No. 17 Penn State Hockey Picks Up Crucial 5-3 Victory Against Michigan State

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad

After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.

Your State Patty’s Daylong Attire Guide

If you waited until the last minute to plan your State Patty’s daylong outfit, we have your back.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend