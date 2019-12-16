PSU news by
[Photo Story] Arboretum’s Winter Celebration Brings Holiday Cheer To Penn State Community

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Alysa Rubin
12/16/19 1:45 pm

Holiday festivities were in full swing during the Arboretum’s annual Winter Celebration on Friday night.

Students and families came together to ring in the holiday season. The evening was complete with lights, music, and a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.

When visitors entered the Arboretum, they were greeted with a magnificent tree of lights.

The Arboretum was lit with festive green and red decorations that gave off just the right amount of holiday vibes.

Guests were treated to a collection of wintertime classics from performances by State High’s Chamber Singers and the Pennharmonics.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance. They greeted visitors and took many Christmas-card worthy photos.

Inside the Glass House at Childhood’s Gate, a massive Christmas tree awaited attendees.

The tree was decorated with charming ornaments made by children.

Other seasonal decorations hung from the roof of the glass house, captivating those inside.

Beyond Childhood’s Gate, the trees and bushes lining the paths were lit with vibrant blue hues.

A variety of trees provided a colorful backdrop for the gardens.

The festive displays provided a perfect backdrop for many Instagram pictures.

The festivities, along with some good old fashioned holiday cheer were sure to please guests of all ages.

About the Author

Alysa Rubin

Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

Comments

