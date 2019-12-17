Chris Godwin Selected To 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

After a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Godwin is headed to his first-ever NFL Pro Bowl.

The third-year wide receiver was selected to represent Tampa Bay alongside fellow receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Shaq Barrett, the team announced Tuesday night.

Congratulations to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Shaq Barrett on being named to the 2020 #ProBowl!



Congratulations to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Shaq Barrett on being named to the 2020 #ProBowl!

Godwin has quickly become one of the most consistent receivers in the game, as he currently ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,333) and receiving touchdowns (9) on 86 catches. He’s also averaging 15.5 yards per catch, which is certainly not too shabby.

The former Penn State receiver will join seven standout wideouts in this year’s Pro Bowl including New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, Atlanta’s Julio Jones, and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill.

Godwin is the lone starting Nittany Lion on this year’s roster, but he’s joined by second-alternate Adrian Amos and fourth-alternate Saquon Barkley. The latter made 2019’s roster in his rookie season but didn’t make the cut this year, likely due to decreased production and missing time due to a mid-season ankle injury.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The annual all-star game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

