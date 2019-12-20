Penn State Senior Vice President David Gray To Retire In August 2020

Penn State Senior Vice President for Finance and Business and treasurer David Gray will retire from the university in August 2020 after an eight-year tenure, the university announced Thursday.

As Penn State’s senior vice president, Gray oversaw the university’s financial performance and many of the school’s office, including Human Resources, Commonwealth Operations, and Diversity and Inclusion.

“David’s leadership and dedication have been invaluable in making sure the university is a responsible steward of its fiscal resources,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a release. “His efforts have helped to further strengthen Penn State’s financial footing as the university plans and prepares for the challenges of the future. To try to sum up his impact on Penn State in a single sentence would not do justice to his long list of accomplishments or the critical role he has played in setting the university’s strategic direction.”

Gray was also responsible for introducing LionPATH (for better or for worse) and WorkLion, which serves as Penn State’s human resources and payroll management software system. He also launched the System for Integrated Management, Budgeting, and Accounting (SIMBA) — Penn State’s budgeting and financial information system.

“What David managed to accomplish with the changeover in these information technology systems help set Penn State on modern, sustainable path in terms of the way the University conducts business,” Barron said. “It has helped to fundamentally transform Penn State.”

Gray earned both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State. Before arriving in Happy Valley, he served as senior vice president for administration, finance, and technology as well as university treasurer at the University of Massachusetts from 2009 to 2012.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve my alma mater these past eight years,” Gray said. “We have made tremendous progress as an institution over that time span, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. There is much unfinished work in front of us, but I know that Penn State is in good hands moving forward.”

Penn State will launch a national search for Gray’s replacement in the coming weeks.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

