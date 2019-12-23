PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Former Penn State Police Officer Files Federal Lawsuit Against University Over ADA Compliance

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
12/23/19 4:05 am

A former Penn State police officer is seeking more than $75,000 and reinstatement to the department after filing a federal lawsuit Thursday that accused the university of not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The officer, Michael Strenchock, filed the four-count, 20-page lawsuit in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania.

Strenchock was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis — a severe inflammatory bowel disease — and was stationed at Penn State’s Hazleton campus from 2015 until 2018. His symptoms included abdominal pain, diarrhea, mood disorders, and depression.

In 2018, Penn State began assigning Strenchock overtime shifts at its Scranton and Wilkes-Barre campuses throughout the week, according to attorney Kimberly Borland. Those campuses were each approximately 50 minutes from Strenchock’s home, which is fewer than 10 minutes away from the university’s Hazleton campus.

“The combination of the increased, mandated overtime and the new travel requirements often forced [Strenchock] to work one shift in one location, and a following shift to commence within eight hours at the other location,” Borland wrote.

Borland added that changes to Strenchock’s work schedule negatively impacted his condition and worsened his health over time.

In October 2018, Strenchock requested the university not assign him to overnight shifts and reduce overtime hours. He accompanied the request with a letter from his physician, who recommended working only during the day or evening for approximately 40 hours per week.

Strenchock’s supervisor, Lieutenant Dale Osenbach, reportedly told him to “just deal with it” after receiving the request.

Subsequently, Penn State didn’t offer any accommodations, leading Strenchock to resign that January after citing a “severely abusive working environment.”

Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers declined to comment on the lawsuit, referencing the university’s policy on not commenting on pending litigations.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Lady Lions Defeat Sacred Heart 88-65 To Close Out Non-Conference Play

Five players — Siyeh Frazier (17), Kamaria McDaniel (16), Makenna Marisa (13), Alisia Smith (11), and Shay Hagans (11) — tallied double-digit point totals in the victory.

Penn State Senior Vice President David Gray To Retire In August 2020

Penn State Football Tight Ends Coach Tyler Bowen To Call Plays In 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic

Gather Ye Rosebuds, Dance, Jive, and Have The Time of Your Life While Ye May: Tim Reams’ Senior Column

“I’ve experienced love, loss, friendship, and found my true self through Onward State, and for that, I am forever thankful to have had the opportunity to connect with countless incredible people who provided me with the chance to learn, laugh, and grow into the person I’ve become today.”

Penn State Football’s Offense Smoothly Transitions To Tyler Bowen

“We didn’t skip a beat in the first meetings. You never know what a coach is going to think or how he’s going to change when he gets on a bigger stage in front of everybody, but T-Bow didn’t blink.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend