Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller Projects Yetur Gross-Matos As Top 20 Pick In Latest 2020 Mock Draft

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
12/30/19 3:22 pm

Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller released his post-regular season 2020 NFL mock draft on Monday, and he predicts the Miami Dolphins selecting Penn State football defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with the No. 18 overall pick.

Miller predicts that Gross-Matos will be the third edge-rusher taken behind fellow Big Ten defenders Chase Young (Ohio State) and A.J. Espenesa (Iowa) being taken before him. Miller compared Gross-Matos to current Carolina Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns.

“Yetur Gross-Matos is this year’s version of Brian Burns: a long, fast and athletic edge-rusher who could use a little refinement in his game and will benefit from time to bulk up but brings an immediate impact as a speed rusher,” Miller said.

The star defensive end helped his draft stock this season by following up his breakout 2018 with another elite season. Gross-Matos was named second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press, and he also earned first team All-Big Ten honors the conference itself.

This mock draft features Gross-Matos two weeks after ESPN’s Todd McShay projected Penn State’s No. 99 to be selected No. 32 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

With the NFL regular season over and the top 20 teams in the NFL draft set in stone, it’s officially mock draft season. Early indications are that Gross-Matos will be a day one pick when the NFL draft gets under way in Paradise, Nevada on April 23.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

