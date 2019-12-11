Six Penn State Football Players Earn Associated Press All-Big Ten Nods

Six Penn State football players received All-Big Ten honors Wednesday afternoon, as chosen by the Associated Press.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons received first-team honors while defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and defensive tackle Robert Windsor earned second-team nods. Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, wide receiver KJ Hamler, and tight end Pat Freiermuth all received second-team offensive recognition.

6⃣ Nittany Lions land on the AP All-B1G team! Congrats, fellas!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/5S5tZ2JOc7 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 11, 2019

Hamler was the only player to receive both offensive and all-purpose team recognition thanks to his contributions on special teams as Penn State’s return man.

Parsons, the only Nittany Lion to receive first-team honors, had an explosive sophomore season that resulted in him being recognized as a 2019 Butkus Award finalist. He recorded 95 tackles in addition to three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Gross-Matos and Windsor also had impressive seasons with the Nittany Lions’ defensive front seven. The duo combined for 77 tackles and 11 sacks, largely thanks to Gross-Matos’ impressive 8.5 sack season. He’ll forego his last season of NCAA eligibility and enter the NFL draft in 2020 following Penn State’s Cotton Bowl matchup in December.

Hamler and Freiermuth were two of Penn State’s biggest offensive weapons this season, combining for 95 catches and 15 touchdowns. The speedy wideout was commended for his explosive playmaking ability over the season, recording 858 total yards. Unlike Gross-Matos, Freiermuth will remain with Penn State next year and not declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]