Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ali Krieger Marries Fellow USWNT Star Ashlyn Harris

Lily Whitmoyer | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
12/30/19 4:49 am

The wedding bells were ringing on Saturday when Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris officially tied the knot, according to People.com. The ceremony was held at the Vizcaya Gardens and Museum in Miami.

2019 continues to be a great year for these two, as they revealed they got engaged in March and then proceeded to help the US Women’s National Team win its second straight World Cup this July. They also play together on the Orlando Pride. On top of that, they’re currently training for the 2020 Olympics, which means their honeymoon might need to be put on hold.

“We’re going to plan our dream honeymoon, which is hopefully going to be in the Maldives or Bora Bora on one of those little huts on the water. So that’s kind of what we envision,” Krieger told People.

Krieger, a former Penn State soccer star, has come back to Happy Valley on multiple occasions since winning the World Cup this year alongside fellow Nittany Lion Alyssa Naeher. She and Harris will have a lot of work on their hands as they prepare for the Olympics, but they seem to be doing very well both on and off the pitch.

“I just feel so happy,” Harris told People in March after the engagement. “When I’m training, and I’m in games, and challenges or things aren’t going my way, I literally am so happy to go home to the family I’m creating.”

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.

