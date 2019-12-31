PSU news by
KJ Hamler Declares For 2020 NFL Draft

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Will Pegler
12/31/19 6:41 pm

Penn State football star wide receiver KJ Hamler will forego his final two seasons of NCAA eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, as he announced in a tweet Tuesday.

“The past three years at Penn State have been nothing short of amazing,” Hamler said. “My time here has been an unforgettable experience and has prepared me for this next chapter in my life. For that, I will forever be grateful.”

Hamler has served as the Nittany Lions’ most productive pass catcher over the past two seasons. He’s totaled 96 receptions worth 1,612 yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of his career in the blue and white, and even has a rushing touchdown to his name.

The Pontiac, Michigan native was also a fixture on the special teams unit. He average 23.5 yards per kick return and six yards per punt return as a Nittany Lion. Although Hamler never took one back for a touchdown, “the human joystick” always seemed to have something up his sleeve as a return man.

Hamler has been considered a possible second-round draft pick by many, as he was projected to be taken No. 58 overall by the Green Bay Packers in a recent mock draft by CBS Sports.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

