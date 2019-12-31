Penn State’s Decade By The Numbers

The most eventful decade in Penn State history ends today.

While looking back on an era of earth-shaking events and ridiculous athletic plays, it’s hard not to be in awe at everything that this decade brought. Here are a few significant Penn State statistics that help place the last ten years in perspective.

179,193 degrees were awarded from 2009-2010 academic year through spring 2019

were awarded from 2009-2010 academic year through spring 2019 $107,442,359 raised by THON

raised by THON 3 university presidents held office

held office 3 head football coaches led the Nittany Lions

led the Nittany Lions 4,620 points were scored by Penn State football

were scored by Penn State football 32 national championships were won

were won 3 (?) sub-par LionPath renovation attempts

10 snow days (seven came within a three-month span during the 2018-19 academic year)

(seven came within a three-month span during the 2018-19 academic year) 21% increase (approximately) in in-state, lower-division, undergraduate tuition.

(approximately) in in-state, lower-division, undergraduate tuition. 29% increase (approximately) in non-resident, lower-division, undergraduate tuition.

(approximately) in non-resident, lower-division, undergraduate tuition. 5 White Out victories

3 campus visits by U.S. presidents or presidential candidates.

by U.S. presidents or presidential candidates. 8 bowl appearances with 3 wins

appearances with 3 wins 3 mayors of State College held office

held office 5 trips to State College by the Jonas Brothers , starting with Joe’s 21st birthday in 2010

, starting with Joe’s 21st birthday in 2010 2 FIFA World Cups won by Penn State alumnae

These numbers document just a few of the highs and lows of the most recent Penn State era. There are the dramatic rise in snow days, the national trend of rising tuition, and Penn State’s growing enrollment.

But as this period of Penn State and State College history ends, it’s impossible to look back on these years without seeing the significant changes that have impacted these communities since 2010, and have set the stage for years to come.

