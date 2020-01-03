Mississippi State Fires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State football has relieved former Penn State football offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead of his head coaching duties, the team announced Friday morning.

Mississippi State Announces Change in Leadership of Football Program#HailState https://t.co/XHQu15cEA8 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 3, 2020

Moorhead was let go just four days after the Bulldogs’ 38-28 loss to Louisville in the 2019 Music City Bowl last week. He led the team to a 6-7 record in 2019 and compiled a 14-12 overall record during his tenure.

“In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

Moorhead was hired by Mississippi State near the end of the Nittany Lions’ 2017 season after serving in Happy Valley since 2015. He led Penn State’s offense to 37.6 and 41.6 points per game in 2016 and 2017, respectively, after inheriting an offensive unit that averaged 23.2 points per game in 2015.

Moorhead was joined in Starksville by former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens, who transferred to the team back in May. Stevens totaled 1,155 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions in on-and-off playing time with the Bulldogs this season.

Mississippi State will begin a national search for its next head coach, and associate head coach Tony Hughes will serve as the team’s interim head coach. At this time, it’s not clear what the future holds for Moorhead’s football career.

