HUB Parking Deck Closed After Vehicle Fire

Courtesy of Alpha Fire Company
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
1/4/20 6:19 pm

Penn State’s HUB Parking Deck is temporarily closed after a vehicle fire on Friday night.

Alpha Fire Company crews were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to the second floor of the deck on Shortlidge Road where they found a fully involved vehicle fire that spread to the car’s fuel tank, according to the fire company.

Crews used the standpipe system in the parking deck along with a second line using a leader line and a ladder to the second floor to extinguish the blaze.

Penn State news release said that as a precaution all vehicle and pedestrian entryways to the parking deck are closed while inspections occur to assess any possible structural damage. The university plans to issue an update when new information becomes available.

Faculty and staff who normally park at the HUB deck can use their Yellow C permits to park in Eisenhower Parking Deck and Lot 81 in the Pollock and South housing areas through Jan. 10.

Visitor parking is available in the East and Nittany decks and commuter lots near Beaver Stadium.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

