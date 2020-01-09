Journey Brown, Micah Parsons Named To AP’s All-Bowl Team

Penn State football stars Micah Parsons and Journey Brown were named to the Associated Press’ 2019 all-bowl team thanks to their standout performances in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Brown and Parsons were named the offensive and defensive MVPs of the Nittany Lions’ 53-39 triumph over No. 17 Memphis, which was played at AT&T Stadium on December 28.

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson topped the annual AP All-Bowl Team but they have plenty of company, from Alabama to Liberty to Wyoming.



See the full team from @stevemegargee >> https://t.co/VtUmATMeQ7 pic.twitter.com/5DC6FxjFMk — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 9, 2020

Like always, Parsons was absolutely everywhere whenever Brent Pry’s defense took the field. The consensus All-American registered a game-high 14 tackles — including two sacks and three stops for a loss of yardage — as he announced himself as one of the nation’s very best linebackers on a national stage.

The sophomore set the tone for his dominant performance with an emphatic tackle-for-loss on Memphis’ first possession. The Tigers were driving down the field when Parsons made a phenomenal read to blow up an end-around for a loss of 10 yards. The play was a big reason why Memphis was forced to settle for a field goal on the drive.

Elsewhere, Journey Brown truly dominated Memphis’ subpar rush defense, which ranked 80th in the nation by allowing 171.6 yards per game entering the Cotton Bowl. The redshirt sophomore accounted for 202 of Penn State’s season-high 396 rushing yards in the game, and he also tacked on a pair of highlight-reel touchdowns along with his career-best yardage output.

Brown found the end zone in the first quarter by shedding four would-be tacklers over the course of a tough 32-yard dash before simply sprinting past the Tigers’ secondary for a 56-yard score in the second quarter. His first house call of the game was good enough to land at No. 5 on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of that night.

The two Penn State standouts were joined by the likes of LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, and Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson following their performances in the Peach, Citrus, and Outback Bowls, respectively. Memphis kicker Riley Patterson, who went a perfect 6-for-6 on his field goal tries in the Cotton Bowl, also made the AP’s all-bowl team.

