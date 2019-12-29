PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Journey Brown’s Epic Touchdown No. 5 Play On SportsCenter Top 10

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
12/29/19 11:40 am

By now you have probably watched this play a thousand times, but in case you wanted to see it one more time, Journey Brown’s first big touchdown run in Cotton Bowl made it onto Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10 Plays countdown.

Brown’s massive stiff arm and 32-yard score landed at No. 5 on the list, and highlighted what was a stellar day for him on the ground. He finished with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns, leading the Nittany Lions rushing attack that Memphis could not stop. Penn State ended up with 369 total rushing yards at the end of their 53-39 Cotton Bowl victory.

With the season officially over, Brown will turn his attention to making a decision about turning pro or returning for another year in Happy Valley. For now, he can celebrate being on SportsCenter’s Top Plays, just like fellow Nittany Lion star Lamar Stevens, who’s done so a few times already this season.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

No. 10 Penn State Outlasts No. 17 Memphis 53-39 In Cotton Bowl Classic Shootout

An impressive offensive performance from the Nittany Lions proved enough to make them Cotton Bowl champions.

Penn State Football Leaves Lasting Legacy, Foundation For Future Success After Cotton Bowl Victory

Penn State’s 2019 team will be remembered for the way it shattered preseason expectations and, more importantly, its ability to overcome adversity.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend