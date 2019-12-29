Journey Brown’s Epic Touchdown No. 5 Play On SportsCenter Top 10
By now you have probably watched this play a thousand times, but in case you wanted to see it one more time, Journey Brown’s first big touchdown run in Cotton Bowl made it onto Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10 Plays countdown.
Brown’s massive stiff arm and 32-yard score landed at No. 5 on the list, and highlighted what was a stellar day for him on the ground. He finished with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns, leading the Nittany Lions rushing attack that Memphis could not stop. Penn State ended up with 369 total rushing yards at the end of their 53-39 Cotton Bowl victory.
With the season officially over, Brown will turn his attention to making a decision about turning pro or returning for another year in Happy Valley. For now, he can celebrate being on SportsCenter’s Top Plays, just like fellow Nittany Lion star Lamar Stevens, who’s done so a few times already this season.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 10 Penn State Outlasts No. 17 Memphis 53-39 In Cotton Bowl Classic Shootout
An impressive offensive performance from the Nittany Lions proved enough to make them Cotton Bowl champions.
Penn State Football Leaves Lasting Legacy, Foundation For Future Success After Cotton Bowl Victory
Penn State’s 2019 team will be remembered for the way it shattered preseason expectations and, more importantly, its ability to overcome adversity.
Sandy Barbour Discusses Athletics’ Facility Renovations, James Franklin’s Contract Negotiations, And More At Pre-Cotton Bowl Press Conference
Send this to a friend
Comments