Journey Brown’s Epic Touchdown No. 5 Play On SportsCenter Top 10

By now you have probably watched this play a thousand times, but in case you wanted to see it one more time, Journey Brown’s first big touchdown run in Cotton Bowl made it onto Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10 Plays countdown.

Brown’s massive stiff arm and 32-yard score landed at No. 5 on the list, and highlighted what was a stellar day for him on the ground. He finished with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns, leading the Nittany Lions rushing attack that Memphis could not stop. Penn State ended up with 369 total rushing yards at the end of their 53-39 Cotton Bowl victory.

With the season officially over, Brown will turn his attention to making a decision about turning pro or returning for another year in Happy Valley. For now, he can celebrate being on SportsCenter’s Top Plays, just like fellow Nittany Lion star Lamar Stevens, who’s done so a few times already this season.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.