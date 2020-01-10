Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Penn State Cornerback Trevor Williams To Reserve/Future Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Penn State cornerback Trevor Williams to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed CB Trevor Williams to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/iaapaFehVR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2020

Undrafted out of Penn State, Williams has become an NFL journeyman in his time in the big leagues. The then-San Diego Chargers signed him to a three-year, $1.62 million contract in 2016. He was later waived by the team this fall and picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in October.

Williams has 110 total tackles, three interceptions, and 22 pass deflections to his name. He started 26 games for the Chargers from 2016-2018.

Williams began his Penn State career as a wide receiver in 2012 before transitioning to cornerback for his final three seasons. He tallied 84 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, and five picks in his 49 games with the Nittany Lions. In his last season in 2015, he received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and won the Ridge Riley Memorial Award, which is given to a senior who exhibits the values of sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership, and friendship.

