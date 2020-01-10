PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Penn State Cornerback Trevor Williams To Reserve/Future Contract

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
1/10/20 4:40 pm

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Penn State cornerback Trevor Williams to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Undrafted out of Penn State, Williams has become an NFL journeyman in his time in the big leagues. The then-San Diego Chargers signed him to a three-year, $1.62 million contract in 2016. He was later waived by the team this fall and picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in October.

Williams has 110 total tackles, three interceptions, and 22 pass deflections to his name. He started 26 games for the Chargers from 2016-2018.

Williams began his Penn State career as a wide receiver in 2012 before transitioning to cornerback for his final three seasons. He tallied 84 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, and five picks in his 49 games with the Nittany Lions. In his last season in 2015, he received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and won the Ridge Riley Memorial Award, which is given to a senior who exhibits the values of sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership, and friendship.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. Matt's happiness solely depends upon the Philadelphia Phillies. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Lady Lions Defeat Michigan State 86-73, Earn First Conference Win

Kamaria McDaniel led the Lady Lions in points (24), rebounds (11), and assists (9) en route to powering the team to its first win in Big Ten play.

Carolina Panthers Hire Former Penn State Linebacker Matt Rhule As Head Coach

Penn State Hoops Surges To No. 14 In ESPN College Basketball Power Rankings

Penn State Student Dies In Car Accident

Nineteen-year-old Caleb McGee, of Clearfield, was killed after his pickup truck collided with the Jersey barrier, veered up an embankment, and hit a tree a little after noon, according to reports.

Go Go Gadjet Will Perform At THON 2020 After One-Year Hiatus

THON 2019 was the first THON without Go Go Gadjet’s signature final-hour performance in 11 years, but the beloved cover band will be back at the Bryce Jordan Center during THON 2020.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend