Penn State Football’s Hunter Kelly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State football offensive lineman Hunter Kelly announced that he’s entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday evening.
“I’m humbled by the support I have received from countless fans who have become like family to me. I’d also like to thank the amazing teammates and brothers that I’ve been able to share this amazing opportunity with,” Kelly said in his statement. “Most importantly, I’d like to thank the most supportive parents in the world, Dawn and Dan, my sister Sienna, and the rest of my family for being my No. 1 fans and pushing me to be the best version of myself.”
Kelly joined the Nittany Lions as a walk-on offensive lineman, and he was awarded a full scholarship prior to the start of the 2019 season. He received the news about his scholarship via a surprise from head coach James Franklin during spring practice, and he was also honored as part of Penn State football’s senior day this year.
The offensive lineman made one appearance this season late in Penn State’s 79-7 victory over Idaho in week one. He didn’t play in 2017 or 2018, but he was a Dean’s list student in fall 2017 along with a pair of academic All-Big Ten honors in 2017 and 2018.
In addition to Kelly, former five-star wide receiver Justin Shorter entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Shorter and Kelly are the only two Nittany Lions in the portal at this time.
