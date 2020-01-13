Penn State Football’s Hunter Kelly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State football offensive lineman Hunter Kelly announced that he’s entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday evening.

“I’m humbled by the support I have received from countless fans who have become like family to me. I’d also like to thank the amazing teammates and brothers that I’ve been able to share this amazing opportunity with,” Kelly said in his statement. “Most importantly, I’d like to thank the most supportive parents in the world, Dawn and Dan, my sister Sienna, and the rest of my family for being my No. 1 fans and pushing me to be the best version of myself.”

Kelly joined the Nittany Lions as a walk-on offensive lineman, and he was awarded a full scholarship prior to the start of the 2019 season. He received the news about his scholarship via a surprise from head coach James Franklin during spring practice, and he was also honored as part of Penn State football’s senior day this year.

The offensive lineman made one appearance this season late in Penn State’s 79-7 victory over Idaho in week one. He didn’t play in 2017 or 2018, but he was a Dean’s list student in fall 2017 along with a pair of academic All-Big Ten honors in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to Kelly, former five-star wide receiver Justin Shorter entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Shorter and Kelly are the only two Nittany Lions in the portal at this time.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

While You Were Away… From Jake Zembiec shaving his mustache to the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, a lot happened over winter break.