Report: Caylin Newton, Younger Brother Of NFL Star Cam Newton, To Visit Penn State

Caylin Newton — the younger brother of NFL star Cam Newton — told 247Sports that he plans on visiting Penn State football this weekend.

The younger Newton is a quarterback who recently entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal after making four appearances for Howard, which competes at the FCS level. In four appearances throughout the 2019 season, Newton completed 65 of his 127 pass attempts for 815 yards, six scores, and three interceptions.

Only playing in four games last year allowed Newton to preserve his redshirt and a second year of eligibility after he graduates from Howard in May. According to 247Sports, Newton plans on enrolling at a new university in “late spring.”

Caylin decided to pursue other options in the transfer portal after standing out for the Bison in his first two years of college. The former three-star recruit led his team to a miraculous victory over UNLV as a freshman while his team was a 45-point underdog. He registered 330 total yards of offense and scored three touchdowns in the 43-40 win.

Newton built on that strong performance in 2018 by breaking out into one of the best players in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He found the end zone a total of 26 times and racked up 2,629 passing yards along with 504 rushing yards.

Cam Newton, of course, is one of the NFL’s most recognizable quarterbacks. He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance and a 68-55-1 record as the team’s starting quarterback. Newton was pretty good in college, too — as evidenced by his 2010 Heisman Trophy and national title run with Auburn. He actually began his college career with Florida before transferring to play for Gene Chizik and the Tigers.

In addition to beating Oregon in that season’s national title game, Newton led Auburn to one of the most famous comebacks in Iron Bowl history. Dubbed the “Camback,” Newton led his team back from 24-0 down to take down then-No. 11 Alabama 28-27 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The win snapped Alabama’s 20-game home winning streak and, more importantly, paved the way for Auburn’s national title.

