American Red Cross To Hold Annual THON Blood Drives Starting January 15
The American Red Cross Blood Services is holding its annual THON blood drives once again this semester to support children and families impacted by childhood cancer.
With each blood donation, donors will receive a $2 donation to Four Diamonds, which can be credited to the THON organization of their choice.
Beginning on Wednesday, January 15, State College residents can donate blood on the following dates at the following locations across campus:
- January 15: Pegula Ice Arena, 12:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- January 16: Penn State OPP, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- January 17: Agriculture Sciences, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- January 22: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- January 23: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- January 27: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- January 28: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- January 29: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- January 30: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- January 31: Penn State Engineering, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 3: Penn State Hintz, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 4: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 5: HUB (Alumni Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 6: East (Findlay Commons 122), 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- February 10: Penn State West, 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- February 11: HUB (Flex Theater), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 12: HUB (Heritage Hall), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 12: North, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- February 13: Penn State MRI, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- February 14: Penn State ARL, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- February 18: Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- February 19: Innovation Park, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- February 21: Nittany Lion Inn, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Walk-in donations are welcome for every date and time. Potential donors can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to check availability and wait times.
