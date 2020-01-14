Nittany Lions In The NFL: Divisional Round

We’re two weeks into the NFL Playoffs now, and just four teams — the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers — are still alive. Each team has at least one Penn State representative on its roster, so the Nittany Lions are guaranteed to have a letterman win the Super Bowl yet again.

Before the AFC and NFC Championship Games kick off on Sunday, let’s take a look at how each former Penn State football star fared in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

In his first season with the Green Bay Packers, Adrian Amos has proven to be a pivotal piece of the team’s revamped defense. Amos put together a solid performance in the divisional round against the Seahawks by racking up five total tackles and one pass deflection in the Packers’ 28-23 victory.

Green Bay will travel to Santa Clara, California on Sunday to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

The longtime Chicago Bear and product of Joe Paterno’s program from 2001 to 2004 will get a shot to play in this year’s Super Bowl after a strong performance in the divisional round. Gould scored nine of his team’s 27 points, going two-for-two on field goals and three-for-three on extra points in the 49ers’ 27-10 victory over Minnesota.

In an upcoming matchup that’s sure to be a battle of the defenses, however, Gould could have his time to shine in heroic fashion with another game-winning field goal. He’s pretty used to them by this point.

Anthony Zettel, San Francisco 49ers

Like Givens, Zettel didn’t see much action this season for the 49ers. The defensive end registered six total tackles during the regular season, and he had one solo tackle in his team’s divisional round victory on Saturday.

DaQuan Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones didn’t have a particularly impressive season, registering 21 solo tackles and one sack, but his team has thrived in the playoffs thus far as a six-seed underdog. In the divisional round against the Ravens, Jones made little impact in the upset victory, registering just one tackle and one quarterback hit.

He’s just one win away from a Super Bowl appearance, as the Titans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in this year’s AFC Championship game.

Stefen Wisniewski, Kansas City Chiefs

Wisniewski, who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Eagles, signed as a free agent with the Chiefs after being released by Philadelphia last August. He got a starting nod in Kansas City’s comeback win over Houston, and he and the offensive front helped pave the way for an emphatic 51-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The lineman’s experience in winning the Super Bowl with Philadelphia two seasons ago could prove invaluable to a Chiefs team with a lot to prove this year.

In addition to the , the following are rostered by the four remaining teams, but didn’t play in the divisional round:

Cameron Wake, Tennessee Titans

Austin Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Kevin Givens, San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Lucas, Kansas City Chiefs

