Sean Clifford, Journey Brown Given 50/1 Odds To Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
1/14/20 3:25 pm

The 2019 college football season ended fewer than 24 hours ago, but sports betters already have their sights set on 2020.

BetOnline Sportsbook released its initial odds for who will win the 2020 Heisman Trophy Monday afternoon and both Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Journey Brown received 50/1 odds to take home the hardware.

Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence tops the list with 7/2 odds of winning next year’s Heisman, and for good reason. Lawrence led the Tigers’ offense through a prolific season in 2019 and helped the team average nearly 44 points per game.

Ohio State quarterback and one-time Penn State recruit Justin Fields owns the second-highest odds at 4/1 in BetOnline’s initial assessment. Other Big Ten players include Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (10/1), Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (33/1), and Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (50/1).

Clifford generally impressed in his first season as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback and threw for 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2019. He also added five scores on the ground. It’s not far-fetched to imagine Clifford improving and potentially competing for a Heisman in 2020 alongside recently hired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Brown, on the other hand, became Penn State’s go-to running back toward the end of the season and managed to pick up 890 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while splitting carries in the team’s four-back rotation. He’s eligible to leave for the NFL Draft, though, so you might be better off waiting to place those bets until he’s made his future clear.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. Matt's happiness solely depends upon the Philadelphia Phillies. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

