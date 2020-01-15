Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Ellie Jean Signs Professional Contract With Danish Club

Former Penn State women’s soccer captain Ellie Jean will join Danish professional club team FC Nordsjælland, the program announced Tuesday.

Big congratulations to one of our captains Ellie Jean on signing a professional contract with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark! #WeAre #BuiltForGlory pic.twitter.com/dahJWht73x — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 15, 2020

Jean and fellow defender Kaleigh Riehl, who played their final season for the Nittany Lions last fall, both featured in the program’s only national championship-winning campaign in 2015 as freshmen.

Over the course of a legendary collegiate career, Jean recorded 74 starts, one goal, and eight assists as an outside and center back. Penn State won two Big Ten regular season titles and the Big Ten Tournament three times.

Nordsjælland, based in the Danish town of Farum, compete in Denmark’s premier club division, known as the Elitedivisionen. Jean will join fellow American and former Rutgers center back Brianne Reed, who also plays for Nordsjælland.

