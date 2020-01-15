Journey Brown, Micah Parsons Named To ESPN’s All-Bowl Team
Journey Brown and Micah Parsons’ stellar performances in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic helped Penn State football defeat Memphis 53-39. Now, ESPN has recognized the Nittany Lion duo by placing them on its 2019-2020 All-Bowl team.
Brown, the offensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl, averaged 12.6 yards per carry and accounted for almost half of Penn State’s 396 rushing yards. He wrapped up the game with 202 yards and two touchdowns, including this beauty that made SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.
Parsons, the defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl, had an utterly dominant performance to cap off his sophomore season. The standout linebacker finished with 14 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry that led to a Garrett Taylor pick-six.
Parsons and Brown are joined on the All-Bowl team by a host of fellow Big Ten rivals including Ohio State running back JK Dobbins, Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Odukah, and Iowa tight end AJ Epenesa.
While Parsons will return to the team to continue to build on his stellar sophomore campaign, Brown has yet to decide if he’ll return to Happy Valley or declare for the NFL Draft. If he winds up returning, Penn State football should be more than prepared to contend for another New Year’s Six Bowl.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
What Pedestrian Malls Look Like In Other College Towns
Because we don’t know what exactly the Allen Street pedestrian mall will have in store, we decided to look at some other successful pedestrian malls in college towns across the country.
Overheard In Beaver Canyon During Sylly Week
With the beginning of a new semester at Penn State comes debauchery, tomfoolery, and an overall lack of sobriety in students, who tend to say the most ~interesting~ things when they think no one is listening. Well, we were.
Send this to a friend
Comments