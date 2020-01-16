Alumni Board Of Trustee Nominations Open Through February 25
Penn State’s annual alumni trustee election process begins this week.
There are a total of nine alumni-elected trustees on Penn State’s Board. Three seats are up for election, as Jay Paterno, Robert Jubelirer, and Alice Pope approach the end of their three-year terms. Ted Brown, Barbara Doran, and Bill Oldsey were re-elected to their seats last year.
Alumni will be able to nominate candidates through a ballot sent to their verified email address. Those that don’t receive a ballot can request one here.
Nominations will be accepted through February 25. Candidates who receive at least 250 nomination ballots and meet the requirements for becoming a trustee will be placed on the ballot of the general election, which will be held between April 10 and May 7. The three candidates who receive the greatest number of votes will be sworn in later this year.
