[Photo Story] New HUB Mural Depicts Local Vegetation Through Vibrant Color Scheme

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
By Colleen Nersten
1/16/20 4:05 am

As the first week of classes begins to draw to a close, most students have found themselves at the HUB at least once, whether it be for textbooks, lunch, or just catching up with friends. For many, however, this provided a first look at a new mural located by the first floor restaurants.

Entitled “Small Planet,” this new site-specific mural was created by Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann.

Looking at this vivid pigmentation, the vibrant color scheme is sure to catch the eyes of bystanders.

It is almost impossible to miss the mural. In total, the mural spans about 60 feet.

Lush vegetation is a major component of this piece. Scattered throughout is foliage common to Central Pennsylvania, including magnolias, tupelos, redbuds, and dogwoods.

Mann finished the mural on-site, using various techniques such as pour painting.

The corners and adjacent walls add a certain complexity, while the fascinating shape and structure add a new element to the already immersive title, “Small Planet.”

The mural was installed during finals week of the fall semester, with Mann signing the piece just 15 minutes before the HUB closed for winter break.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten

Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

