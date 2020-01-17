Activist Anna Nasset To Discuss Stalking, Sexual Assault Prevention Resources
Anna Nasset, Vermont-based public speaker, founder of Stand Up Resources, and survivor of sexual abuse, assault, and stalking will speak at Penn State Monday, January 27 at the HUB’s Flex Theatre. Nasset’s presentation coincides with stalking awareness month.
Nasset will share her story and discuss resources available to victims of sexual assault and stalking. She’ll also educate attendees on consent and appropriate behavior through various exercises and conversations.
Her presentation will also educate attendees on bystander intervention against sexual assault and stalking.
The event, titled “Stalking: Prevention, Awareness, Surviving,” will be hosted by the Penn State Gender Equity Center, the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, University Police, and AAUW-State College. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
