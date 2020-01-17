Activist Anna Nasset To Discuss Stalking, Sexual Assault Prevention Resources

Anna Nasset, Vermont-based public speaker, founder of Stand Up Resources, and survivor of sexual abuse, assault, and stalking will speak at Penn State Monday, January 27 at the HUB’s Flex Theatre. Nasset’s presentation coincides with stalking awareness month.

Nasset will share her story and discuss resources available to victims of sexual assault and stalking. She’ll also educate attendees on consent and appropriate behavior through various exercises and conversations.

Her presentation will also educate attendees on bystander intervention against sexual assault and stalking.

The event, titled “Stalking: Prevention, Awareness, Surviving,” will be hosted by the Penn State Gender Equity Center, the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, University Police, and AAUW-State College. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Grace Cunningham Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.

Penn State Professor’s Diet Plan Ranked Second-Best For Weight Loss Nutrition science professor Dr. Barbara Rolls’ Volumetrics diet encourages eating low-density foods that make you feel full after eating less.