PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Activist Anna Nasset To Discuss Stalking, Sexual Assault Prevention Resources

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Grace Cunningham
1/17/20 4:11 am

Anna Nasset, Vermont-based public speaker, founder of Stand Up Resources, and survivor of sexual abuse, assault, and stalking will speak at Penn State Monday, January 27 at the HUB’s Flex Theatre. Nasset’s presentation coincides with stalking awareness month.

Nasset will share her story and discuss resources available to victims of sexual assault and stalking. She’ll also educate attendees on consent and appropriate behavior through various exercises and conversations.

Her presentation will also educate attendees on bystander intervention against sexual assault and stalking.

The event, titled “Stalking: Prevention, Awareness, Surviving,” will be hosted by the Penn State Gender Equity Center, the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, University Police, and AAUW-State College. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Grace Cunningham

Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Grace

Penn State Physicists Earn Second Place In Buchalter Cosmology Prize

Penn State physicists Eugenio Bianchi, Anuradha Gupta, and B.S. Sathyaprakash took second place for their work, “Quantum gravity and black hole spin in gravitational wave observations: a test of the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy” for the the 2019 Buchalter Cosmology Prize.

Smash Or Pass: The Nittany Lion’s Outfits

Bring ‘The Tonight Show’ To Happy Valley: An Open Letter To Jimmy Fallon

Penn State Professor’s Diet Plan Ranked Second-Best For Weight Loss

Nutrition science professor Dr. Barbara Rolls’ Volumetrics diet encourages eating low-density foods that make you feel full after eating less.

Penn State Staircase Superlatives

The yearbook section that will make all of the stairs at Penn State hate each other.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend