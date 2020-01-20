Five Penn State Football Lettermen Headed To Super Bowl LIV

Penn State football will be represented by five former players at Super Bowl LIV following Sunday’s conference championship games.

Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Robbie Gould, Kevin Givens, and Anthony Zettel’s San Francisco 49ers on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kansas City overcame an early 10-point deficit to take down the Tennessee Titans before San Francisco comfortably dispatched the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

It’s safe to say that Gould had the most significant impact of any Penn Stater remaining in the NFL’s playoffs over the weekend. He went a perfect 3-for-3 on his field goals while converting all four of his extra points, and the kicker also booted a 54-yard attempt straight through the uprights in the second quarter.

Reminder: Robbie Gould drills big kicks on big stages pic.twitter.com/nrkSRYiKo1 — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 20, 2020

Gould will appear in his second career Super Bowl following Sunday’s victory. He was the Chicago Bears’ placekicker when they lost to Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI, which was also played in Miami. Anthony Zettel also made a stop for the 49ers in the victory, and Kevin Givens was inactive.

Elsewhere, Jordan Lucas also logged one tackle in Kansas City’s win over the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Stefen Wisniewski started on the Chiefs’ offensive line again, and his steady veteran presence helped Kansas City get the job done on Sunday. The offensive lineman will play in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years after winning it all with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!



Romans 11:36 pic.twitter.com/rLmNILEhFO — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) January 20, 2020

Four ex-Penn State players — Adrian Amos (Green Bay), DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, and Cameron Wake (Tennessee) — missed out on a chance to play in the Super Bowl following their teams’ defeats in the conference title games.

This year’s total of Penn Staters in the big game is the highest since Super Bowl XXXV, which was played in 2001 between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants. Five Nittany Lions were rostered by both teams for the Ravens’ 34-7 victory over New York — including Giants starting quarterback Kerry Collins and wideout Joe Jurevicius.

