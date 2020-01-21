PSU news by
Penn State Finishes Seventh In Fall Learfield IMG Director’s Cup

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
1/21/20 4:04 am

Penn State Athletics completed the fall season as the seventh-most successful intercollegiate athletic program, according to the annual Learfield IMG Director’s Cup.

The competition compiles results from four female and five male sports, and a points system determines the best university across all disciplines.

Penn State ranked third among the Big Ten’s 14 members in the final rankings. Michigan and Wisconsin held the No. 2 and 4 spots, respectively, and Indiana (No. 17) and Minnesota (No. 23) rounded out the conference’s teams within the top 25.

The Nittany Lions finished with 312 points and scored in five different disciplines. After a national quarterfinal exit by Penn State women’s volleyball, Russ Rose’s team finished fifth in the nation, recording 73 points, the highest of any Penn State team. Following a Cotton Bowl victory and a No. 9 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll, football was the Nittany Lions’ second-highest scorer with a very nice 69 points.

Women’s soccer (64 points), women’s cross country (56), and men’s soccer (50) rounded out Penn State’s contributors to its 13th consecutive top-10 finish in the fall season. For reasons that we can’t seem to figure out despite our best efforts, Penn State couldn’t qualify for any Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) points in the Learfield Director’s Cup.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions failed to pick up points in men’s cross country, women’s field hockey, and men’s water polo, which is not offered at University Park.

Stanford won for the 12th straight fall, after taking home a women’s volleyball national championship and top-three finishes in men’s water polo and women’s soccer. You can check out the full standings here.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

