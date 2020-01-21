PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Hockey Releases Ticket Information For Big Ten Tournament

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
1/21/20 4:07 am

Penn State hockey’s season ticket holders can now secure their season ticket location for this season’s Big Ten tournament, which will be played at campus sites for the third consecutive year.

Season ticket holders have the right of first refusal on their seats for the entire tournament if the Nittany Lions clinch the right to play postseason hockey at Pegula Ice Arena. If you have season tickets, you can log into your account manager and secure your seats for postseason action from now until the deadline of February 14.

Ticket prices for postseason games will be the same as they are for regular season contests. You can get a refresher on those prices here.

Fans are encouraged to select the “Pay as We Play” option when paying for postseason tickets. If you choose this option, you won’t be charged until it’s officially confirmed that Penn State is set to play at Pegula Ice Arena. If the Nittany Lions secure home-ice advantage in the first round, your card will be charged for only the first two games of the best-of-three set. If a decisive third game is necessary, your card will be charged after the conclusion of game two. The semifinal and final of the tournament are single-game elimination rounds instead of a best-of-three series.

Right now, Penn State is the conference’s No. 3 seed behind Ohio State and Michigan State, but the three teams are only separated by a single point in the Big Ten standings. The top four teams in the conference standings earn home-ice advantage, and Guy Gadowsky’s squad is currently five points ahead of No. 4 Notre Dame and seven points clear of No. 5 Michigan.

The Big Ten’s No. 1 seed earns a first-round bye in the conference tournament, and the second, third, and fourth-seeded teams host the No. 7, No. 6, and No. 5 teams, respectively. If the regular season ended today, Penn State would host Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Five Penn State Football Lettermen Headed To Super Bowl LIV

Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, Robbie Gould, Kevin Givens, and Anthony Zettel will represent the Nittany Lions at Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

Penn State Football Hires Taylor Stubblefield As Wide Receivers Coach

No. 6 Penn State Hockey Drops 6-0 Decision To Michigan At Home

University Finally Learns To ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid’ With New Penn State Go App

Penn State Go is far from perfect, but it shows how far the university has come since LionPATH debuted.

Penn State Hoops’ Big Men Embracing Big Ten’s Post Challenges

“I think it’s a lot of fun. I’d rather have a challenge than let everything be easy.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend