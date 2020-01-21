Penn State Hockey Releases Ticket Information For Big Ten Tournament

Penn State hockey’s season ticket holders can now secure their season ticket location for this season’s Big Ten tournament, which will be played at campus sites for the third consecutive year.

Season ticket holders have the right of first refusal on their seats for the entire tournament if the Nittany Lions clinch the right to play postseason hockey at Pegula Ice Arena. If you have season tickets, you can log into your account manager and secure your seats for postseason action from now until the deadline of February 14.

Ticket prices for postseason games will be the same as they are for regular season contests. You can get a refresher on those prices here.

Fans are encouraged to select the “Pay as We Play” option when paying for postseason tickets. If you choose this option, you won’t be charged until it’s officially confirmed that Penn State is set to play at Pegula Ice Arena. If the Nittany Lions secure home-ice advantage in the first round, your card will be charged for only the first two games of the best-of-three set. If a decisive third game is necessary, your card will be charged after the conclusion of game two. The semifinal and final of the tournament are single-game elimination rounds instead of a best-of-three series.

Right now, Penn State is the conference’s No. 3 seed behind Ohio State and Michigan State, but the three teams are only separated by a single point in the Big Ten standings. The top four teams in the conference standings earn home-ice advantage, and Guy Gadowsky’s squad is currently five points ahead of No. 4 Notre Dame and seven points clear of No. 5 Michigan.

The Big Ten’s No. 1 seed earns a first-round bye in the conference tournament, and the second, third, and fourth-seeded teams host the No. 7, No. 6, and No. 5 teams, respectively. If the regular season ended today, Penn State would host Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

