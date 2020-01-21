We Want To See Your Adorable Penn State Pets
Even the cutest furry, scaly, or feathered friends look much better in blue and white.
Whether you have a cat named Barkley, a turtle that rocks trendy Penn State apparel, or a pup that likes to tailgate and eat Creamery ice cream, we want to hear and see all about it.
Email pictures of your Penn State pets to [email protected] along with their names, their breeds, and any cute stories you have about them. If you’re an alum, what year did you graduate? If not, we’d love to hear your connection to Penn State!
