PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

We Want To See Your Adorable Penn State Pets

Rory Pelella | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
1/21/20 4:06 am

Even the cutest furry, scaly, or feathered friends look much better in blue and white.

Whether you have a cat named Barkley, a turtle that rocks trendy Penn State apparel, or a pup that likes to tailgate and eat Creamery ice cream, we want to hear and see all about it.

Email pictures of your Penn State pets to [email protected] along with their names, their breeds, and any cute stories you have about them. If you’re an alum, what year did you graduate? If not, we’d love to hear your connection to Penn State!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Five Penn State Football Lettermen Headed To Super Bowl LIV

Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, Robbie Gould, Kevin Givens, and Anthony Zettel will represent the Nittany Lions at Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

Penn State Hoops’ Big Men Embracing Big Ten’s Post Challenges

“I think it’s a lot of fun. I’d rather have a challenge than let everything be easy.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend