Your Guide To Special Living Options On Campus

Whether you’re an incoming freshman or an upperclassmen who just loves living in the dorms, you want to be comfortable in your living environment.

Special Living Options (SLOs) are perfect for students — typically incoming freshmen — who are looking for a specific community feel in the dorms. Some students who choose to live in an SLO opt for the ones that are based on their academic college.

However, not all SLOs are based on your academic college. There are plenty of other options that can fit the ~vibe~ you want. Here are some of the other SLOs students can choose from.

ALLY House

ALLY House is located within West Halls and is for LGBTQ+ students who want to live in an inclusive and safe environment. This SLO builds a community knowledge and understanding of sexuality and gender through student activities and programs.

Global Engagement Community

The Global Engagement Community SLO is for students who want to live in a community of diverse perspectives. This SLO is located at Pollock Halls and includes intercultural learning opportunities and global awareness service projects. While it’s open for all students, incoming freshmen interested in this option need to complete a secondary application.

Joint Service ROTC

The Joint Service ROTC SLO is beneficial for — you guessed it — ROTC students. It’s located at East Halls, which is right across from Wagner Building where training takes place. This SLO allows freshmen to be surrounded by other students who can relate to their experiences.

LIFE House

If the party scene isn’t for you, the Living in a Free Environment (LIFE) House is the perfect option. LIFE House is located at Pollock Halls for students who want to live in a substance-free environment. Students in this SLO must sign a Community Living Agreement and commit to a substance-free lifestyle.

Wellness Community

The Wellness Community gives freshmen living in East Halls the chance to live an active and healthy lifestyle. Programs include participating in intramural sports, mindfulness activities, community service, and free Wellness Services from the Office of Health Promotion and Wellness.

These are only some of the special living options students can choose from. While most are focused on each of the academic colleges, it’s important to find the right one to fit your specific needs.

