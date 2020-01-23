UPUA Fails To Revise Elections Code For Second Time

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened for its second meeting of the semester Wednesday night in the HUB. Members failed to revised the elections code (for the second time), but passed various pieces of legislation, including a resolution in support of the #SaveOurSpikes campaign.

To kick off the meeting, Tony Anderson and Vilma Shu delivered a special presentation about the Penn State Go App, which provides access to things like Canvas, LionPath, and on-campus dining hall menus. Since launching on January 15, the app has been downloaded more than 20,000 times and received plenty of positive feedback from students and faculty alike.

Dr. Ben Locke from Counseling and Psychological Services gave the second presentation of the night. He advocated for expanding mental health services at Penn State and even mentioned streamlining a crisis hotline.

Before diving into legislation, President Laura McKinney swore in Michael Zaffuto as the College of Agriculture Representative, Sydney Gibbard as the College of Engineering Representative, and Trent Abbate as Assembly Parliamentarian.

Legislation

In the first order of business of the night, Resolution 26-14, Support of Electric Scooters in Pennsylvania, passed unanimously. As such, the 14th Assembly will advocate its support of the Pennsylvania House Bill 631, which aims to legalize the use of e-scooters throughout the state.

Next, Resolution 17-14, Support of the Penn State Go App Release, was also passed unanimously. UPUA fully supports this app and encourages Penn State students to download it.

The Assembly also passed resolutions to guarantee the free expression of members of the Penn State community, commend director of the Center for Performing Arts George Trudeau for his work and impact at Penn State, and take part in the #SaveOurSpikes campaign to keep the team playing in State College and simultaneously stand in solidarity with other minor league clubs at risk of being eliminated by Major League Baseball.

Elections Code

The 14th Assembly attempted to revise the elections code for a second time Wednesday night, but ultimately failed to do so after plenty of heated debate — mainly about registered student organizations and endorsements. With a 27-13 vote, representatives fell just two votes short of passing the revisions.

The Assembly will discuss and vote on yet another version of the elections code next week.

The meeting adjourned at approximately 11:23 p.m.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

